Veiled protest: Iran orders woman pharmacists to wear hijab, male colleagues join in too, but for mockery

Tehran: The Food and Drug Administration in Iran has ordered pharmacies to ask female employees to wear hijab at workplace. Unhappy with the order, Iranian men mocked the Iranian government’s diktat and supported their female colleagues by wearing hijab themselves.

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Tuesday shared photographs of few men wearing hijab on Twitter.

“Iran’s Food and Drug Administration has ordered pharmacies to force their female staff to wear black veils at workplace. Iranian men are mocking this order and supporting their female colleagues by wearing hijab. Compulsory hijab is the main pillar of a religious relationship. Together we will bring this wall down,” she wrote.

Iran’s Food & Drug Administration has ordered pharmacies to force their female staff to wear black veils at workplace. Iranian men are mocking this order and supporting their female colleagues by wearing hijab.

She further called on international pharmacists to support their Iranian colleagues.

“Many women lost their job for the crime of resisting compulsory hijab laws. Forcing women to wear hijab is an insult to all women and men across the globe. Human rights is a global matter. Show your solidarity. #MahsaAmini‌,” she added.

The Order

Recently, Iran’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Health, ordered pharmacies to force their female staff to wear black veils at workplace, Iran International reported.

In a new directive, FDA asked pharmacies to put the obligatory hijab “instructions” in the view of their clients as well.

As per the order, pharmacy managers will be responsible for monitoring the way female employees are covered. This came after at least two pharmacies in Tehran and Amol were sealed due to the “improper” hijab of their female employees.

The Hijab Row

Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16 while in police custody for flouting the dress code triggered nationwide protests that posed one of the toughest challenges to theocratic since its establishment in 1979.

An increasingly severe crackdown by security forces has largely stifled the unrest in recent weeks.

Hijab Mandatory

Reaffirming the law after months of unrest that brought a deadly security crackdown, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei on Monday said that women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished.

“Removing one’s hijab is equivalent to showing enmity to the Islamic Republic and its values. People who engage in such an abnormal act will be punished,” Ejei said.

“With the help of the judiciary and executive, authorities will use all available means to deal with the people who cooperate with the enemy and commit this sin that harms public order,” Ejei added.

