Veer Guardian 2023: India, Japan successfully conclude joint air defence drill

New Delhi: The maiden edition of the bilateral air exercise called ‘Veer Guardian 2023’ between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) concluded in Japan on Thursday.

The Japanese contingent participated in the air drill with F-2 and F-15 fighter jets while the Indian Air Force had entered its fleet of Su-30 MKI aircraft. The IAF fighter jets were accompanied by one IL-78 Flight Refueling Aircraft and two C17 Globemaster strategic airlift transport aircraft.

An official statement released by the IAF said the joint training between the two countries continued for nearly 16 days with the Air Forces of both countries participating in complex aerial exercises in multiple simulated scenarios.

“The exercise involved precise planning and skillful execution by both the air forces. IAF and JASDF engaged in air combat maneuvering, interception and air defence missions both in Visual and Beyond Visual Range scenarios. The crew of the two participating air forces also flew in each other’s fighter aircraft to gain a deeper understanding of each other’s operating philosophies,” the statement said.

The Veer Guardian 2023 gave an opportunity to both the IAF and the Japanese Air Self Defence Force to enhance mutual understanding. The military exercise also led to a host of ground interactions between the Indian Air Force personnel and Japanese crew.

The recently concluded “air defence exercise enabled the participating contingents to obtain valuable insights into each other’s best practices and learn from each other’s unique capabilities,” the statement read.

