Valentine's Week 2022: This Kiss Day, learn all about the health benefits of kissing

A kiss is not just a sign of affection in a relationship, it also has numerous health benefits that people might be unaware of

As Valentine’s Week is being celebrated by couples across the globe, many are gearing up to mark the romantic week in an unforgettable way. The whole week sees people shower their significant other with love and affection on occasions such as Rose Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day.

Kiss Day, which occurs on 13 February, just before Valentine’s Day, is also one such day of romance. On this day, couples shower each other with kisses as a sign of their love.

However, a kiss is not just a sign of affection in a relationship. It also has numerous health benefits that people might be unaware of. On Kiss Day, here are some of the health benefits of kissing:

Reduces stress levels: Kissing leads to the release of hormones such as oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin, which are also called happy hormones. These chemicals help reduce stress levels in your body and make you feel more relaxed.

Fights cavities: Did you know that kissing can actually fight cavities? Kisses stimulate the flow of saliva in your mouth, which in turn neutralises acids and flushes away plaque present in your mouth. The increased flow of saliva in your mouth also replenishes healthy bacteria.

Lowers cholesterol levels: Kissing can help lower risk of bad cholesterol, according to a report in Healthline. A study in 2009 demonstrated that couples who kissed more, had lower total cholesterol levels.. Kissing can also pump more blood to your heart, lowering the risk of health issues such as stroke and heart disease.

Burns calories and tones facial muscles: One minute of kissing can burn up anywhere from 2 to 26 calories, as per reports. Kissing also uses around 34 facial and 112 postural muscles. Prolonged smooching can also result in your facial muscles getting more toned, leading to firmer, and younger-looking skin.

Boosts self-esteem: Smooching your partner can also boost your feelings of self-esteem and make you more confident about yourself.

Barometer for physical compatibility: Smooching your partner is a barometer for how physically and sexually compatible you both are. It also increases your sex drive and arousal levels.

