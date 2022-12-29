Using 'war' instead of Kremlin approved 'special military operation' can put independent journalists at risk in Russia

New Delhi: Life in Russia had been for many years getting more and more difficult for independent journalists and people speaking against the Putin regime. However, there was some hope for these people until the war broke out in February.

According to a report in CNN, some of these people have said, ‘to even use the word ‘war’ instead of the Kremlin approved ‘special military operation’ can put them at risk.

The report added, ” While Russian state media gives the impression that everyone in Russia supports the war and Putin, many of the country’s more liberal, educated and well-traveled citizens have spent the past nine months horrified about the violence inflicted on Ukraine by their own country.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday warned anew Ukraine that it must demilitarize, threatening further military action and falsely accusing Kyiv and the West of fueling the war that started with Moscow’s invasion.

Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine must remove any military threat to Russia — otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.” His comments also reflected persistent unfounded claims by the Kremlin that Ukraine and its Western allies were responsible for the 10-month war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Russia launched the war on 24 February alleging a threat to its security and a plot to bring NATO to its doorstep.

Lavrov reiterated on Tuesday that the West was feeding the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict will last.

In an apparent reaction, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that “Russia needs to face the reality.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.