Planning to get ChatGPT to write your CV? Recruiters may reject you on the spot, finds survey

New graduates are increasingly open to using ChatGPT, an AI language model when applying for jobs. However, some professionals are not receptive to this approach and may reject candidates who utilize such technology.

iCIMS, a talent cloud company, recently published its 8th annual “Class of” report, which collects information from college students and recent graduates to assist human resource departments in engaging with them. The class of 2023 expresses uncertainty about the future due to economic anxiety and shifting aspirations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to grappling with these concerns, the newly minted graduates are also embracing generative AI since the introduction of ChatGPT in December. The report reveals that 47 per cent of college seniors are interested in using ChatGPT or other AI bots to write their resumes or cover letters, while 25 per cent of Generation Z have already employed an AI bot for this purpose.

Al Smith, the Chief Technology Officer of iCIMS, commented in the report that generative AI bots like ChatGPT have the potential to enhance productivity and communication for both candidates and employers. These bots can provide a stronger foundation for various hiring-related materials, such as resumes, job descriptions, offer letters, and onboarding materials, facilitating the hiring journey for employers and recruiters.

However, job seekers using generative AI should exercise caution as 39 per cent of HR professionals consider the use of AI technology during the hiring process to be a dealbreaker.

While ChatGPT may assist individuals in securing job interviews, it is not surprising that the class of 2023 is interested in leveraging its benefits. Nevertheless, due to the possibility of AI bots generating misleading information and the potential involvement of unscrupulous developers, graduates are advised to stick with the conventional approach of writing their resumes and cover letters.

