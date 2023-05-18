Highlighting issues related to human rights violations in Pakistan, over 60 US lawmakers have written a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to exert pressure on Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistani government to address the issue.

The letter, co-authored by Elissa Slotkin and Brian Fitzpatrick, and signed by 65 other lawmakers, has been written after the efforts of the Pakistani-American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC), Geo News reported.

This comes amid ongoing political crisis situation in the cash-strapped country, which last week witnessed the “illegal” arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who was deposed as prime minister through a no-confidence move in April last year.

Khan was arrested on May 9 amid deadly protests across the country. The former PM was detained in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, but was later released after the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared his arrest against the law.

“As proponents of a strong US-Pakistan relationship, we write to express our concerns about the current situation in Pakistan and urge you to use all diplomatic tools at your disposal to pressure the Government of Pakistan towards a greater commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. This should include a commitment to investigate any infringement upon freedom of speech and freedom of assembly in Pakistan,” read the letter sent to Antony Blinken.

It added, “Over the past several months, we have become increasingly concerned by the banket bans on demonstrations and deaths of several prominent critics of the government. We ask for your help pressuring the Government of Pakistan to ensure protestors can assert their demands in a peaceful and non-violent way, free from harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary detention. As both Democrats and Republicans who care about the bilateral relationship, we are concerned that violence and increased political tension could spiral into a deteriorating security situation in Pakistan.”

Through the letter, the US lawmakers have urged Blinken to “use all diplomatic tools – including calls, visits, and public statements – to demonstrate US interest and prevent the erosion of democratic institutions in Pakistan.”

“Supporting democracy in Pakistan is in the national interest of the United States,” they said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has warned that Pakistan is heading towards an imminent disaster and it may face disintegration. He further accused the ruling coalition of hatching a conspiracy to pit the army against his party.

In a video-link address from his Zaman Park residence on Wednesday, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said the only solution to end political instability was to hold elections. “The PDM leaders and Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country’s constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name. They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone,” he said.

“I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster. I appeal to the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country,” Khan said as police have surrounded his home.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.