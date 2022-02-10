USA: News report brings together brothers who were not aware of each other; here's what happened

The video of the reunion was shared by KCRA report Stephanie Lin on her social media account which then went viral

Long-lost brothers reuniting after years apart was once a staple plot point in Hindi films. But in some cases, reality can indeed be stranger than fiction, as two long-lost brothers recently found each other due to a news broadcast.

The dramatic incident took place in California, USA and a video of their meeting has gone viral on the internet.

A few days ago, Randy Waites had turned on the television to watch the local news. In a story about snowfall in Lake Tahoe being broadcasted on channel KCRA 3, he noticed that the person being interviewed, Eddie Waites, had the same last name as him.

Randy Waites, who grew up without knowing his father or even seeing his photograph, was intrigued. He wondered if the same last name of Eddie Waites and similarities between their physical features was some sort of connection. He asked his daughter to look up the man in the interview. His daughter found out Waites’ phone number, and the first call between the two led to a revelation no one expected.

"It just clicked, like we've been friends for 20 years," Randy said, talking about their phone call, as per reports. "It's just unbelievable."

The two long-lost brothers then met for the first time. The video of the reunion was shared by KCRA report Stephanie Lin on her social media account. The short clip featured the two brothers smiling and posing together.

Randy Waites of Lodi never expected to find a new family member by watching the local news. Today, he connected with a brother he never knew he had after spotting a familiar last name on @kcranews. It was an honor to be there to capture this special moment. pic.twitter.com/4QTdic8N6q — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) February 6, 2022

Lin also shared childhood photographs of both the Waites and noted the similarities in their features.

That’s Eddie Waites on the left, and Randy Waites on the right. They share the same father. Do you see the similarities? pic.twitter.com/mPzzPugNJp — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) February 6, 2022

A Facebook post shared by a relative also featured the two brothers interacting with each other.

The social media posts received a lot of appreciation from users, with many being stunned by the unbelievable sequence of events.

These days, the two brothers are quickly catching each other up on their lives. Randy Waites stated that his brother has been talking to him about their grandfather and updating him about their father’s side of the family, which he never knew he had.

Eddie Waites called it a “surreal experience”, adding that he still found it hard to believe that he had a brother and a whole family that he never knew existed.

This is not the only case of dramatic reunions in recent times. Last month, a man in China was reunited with his family after 33 years. The man, who had been kidnapped as a child, was reunited with his biological mother soon after he posted a map of his home, sketched from memory, on social media websites.

