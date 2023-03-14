A woman named Kimberly Nguyen from New York had applied again for the same job she was doing in her company. She realised that her company was offering a significantly higher salary for the same role on LinkedIn. Thanks to a new salary transparency law in New York, she was able to figure out that she was underpaid. The 25-year-old is a user experience (UX) writer on a contract basis for Citigroup. The intended pay for the new hire was $32,000 to $90,000 more than her present salary, and she applied for the job. Nguyen told CNBC that she earns $85,000 per annum working as a contractor with Citi. She added that she was told at the time of hiring that the role could be converted to a full-time job.

In her Twitter thread, Nguyen said that she has been arguing regarding the pay inequity for months. She added that she has told her managers multiple times that she knows that she is being underpaid.

My company just listed on LinkedIn a job posting for what I’m currently doing (so we’re hiring another UX writer) and now thanks to salary transparency laws, I see that they intend to pay this person $32k-$90k more than they currently pay me, so I applied. — Kimberly Nguyen (@knguyenpoetry) March 7, 2023

I’m officially announcing that I am looking for UX writing roles preferably remote, but I am currently located in New York City. Let me know if you have any leads. — Kimberly Nguyen (@knguyenpoetry) March 8, 2023

A Citi spokesperson told CNBC Make It that the corporation pays Photon, a contractor service, a market-competitive price for their services. But the spokesperson added that Photon negotiates the individual’s pay rate.

Nguyen said, “As a contractor, I’m in a pretty vulnerable position.” “The full-time employee conversion is being dangled in front of me like a reward that I’m not actually sure I’m guaranteed,” she added

According to Nguyen, she never thought that her tweet will resonate with so many people. She said that she hopes that it results in a greater transparency and accountability for pay equity.

According to Ruth Thomas, a pay equity strategist at Payscale, employers should avoid similar situations by being proactive regarding market adjustments for employees who can be underpaid. Thomas suggested that employers should communicate their pay strategy to their workers. She went on to say that open communication regarding pay is among the most critical aspects of employee engagement.

