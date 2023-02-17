At a time when crimes against women have been rising drastically, it has become the need of the hour for women to learn to defend themselves and stay prepared for any kind of situation. Speaking of which, a video from the United States is presently gaining traction on social media where a woman can be seen bravely fighting off her attacker single-handedly inside an empty gym. The video recorded in the CCTV camera of the gym located in the US state of Florida has been shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. According to the authorities, the video is from 22 January 2023.

The video shows the 24-year-old Nashali Alma who was attacked by the suspect identified as Xavier Thomas-Jones while she was working out in a complex gym in Tampa.

As the clip plays, it shows Alma working out on a set of weights when she notices a stranger standing at the gym’s door. She naturally opened the door for the man to enter and went on to continue with her workout. Shortly after this, the man approached Alma and tried grabbing her. While he continued making attempts to capture the woman and pin her to the ground, Nashali Alma used all her energy to fight off the assailant. She also kept punching the attacker till he finally gave up.

The video released by the authorities also shows the man chasing Alma as she tried running away from him. Notably, the woman managed to free herself and called 911.

Speaking about the incident, the woman said, “As soon as he was approaching me, I said, ‘Bro, what the eff are you doing? Get away from me. Stop trying to touch me.” She advised that one should never give up and remain strong, further adding, “As long as you don’t give up, if you show him that you are strong …that you’re able to fight back and survive and get out of the situation, I believe it’s possible.”

Notably, the video has grabbed a lot of appreciation from social media users who took to the comment section and lauded the woman for her bravery and fighting spirit. The police in a statement informed that Thomas-Jones was arrested within 24 hours and was booked under multiple charges.

