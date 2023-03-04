People across the globe have created an endless number of new Guinness World Records, getting their names etched in history. Men, women, and children from all walks of life have created milestones in different fields including sports. One such record has now been created by a US-based woman who completed ultra marathon runs for the most consecutive days. Her achievement of running ultra marathons for 23 consecutive days has now been logged in the Guinness World Records. The 41-year-old woman, named Megan Cassidy, hails from Orlando in Florida and is grateful for the feat that she achieved.

As per the numbers registered in the record book, Megan has set the record by completing a total of 23 ultra marathons where she completed a total of 31.1 miles over the course of 23 days in a row from 17 December 2022 to 8 January 2023.

Speaking to Oceola News-Gazette, a Florida-based newspaper, Cassidy said, “Running every day like that, it’s not so bad because you keep up with it. There are days when it gets kind of lonely. But I’d wear a bib and tell people about what I was doing, and people loved hearing about it.”

She also shared her diet choices for achieving the feat and said how her boyfriend helped her eat at least a quarter of a pan of lasagna every day.

Cassidy also credited The DRIPBar for all the support that she received in achieving the record. “I decided to visit them because I was severely dehydrated during a previous attempt of breaking a record. When I told them what I was planning to do, they were so supportive and gave me complimentary hydration to help me succeed. For this, I am extremely grateful as it made a huge difference and helped me recover better,” she said as reported by The Morning Journal.

