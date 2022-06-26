US wants India to build pressure on Russia amid Ukraine conflict

India in recent weeks has spiked energy imports from Russian despite global sanctions on Moscow

Washington: US National Security coordinator John Kirby on Saturday said that the US wanted other countries including India to help them increase the costs and consequences of the war on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Ukraine conflict.

Addressing a press briefing, Kirby said the US shares a deep partnership with India but Washington wants international pressure on Russia amid the Ukraine conflict.

"We're glad that India is coming. There are a lot to discuss on the agenda with India. We have a very deep partnership with them, even in the defence world," he said.

"I'll let Indian leaders speak for themselves here, but obviously, what President Biden is focused on, what the administration is focused on is making sure that the costs keep rising for Putin, that it's harder for him to wage war. And obviously, we want to see all nations participate in those kinds of efforts," Kirby added.

India in recent weeks has spiked energy imports from Russian despite global sanctions on Moscow. US officials conveyed the message to India there is no ban on energy imports from Russia but they do not want to see a rapid acceleration.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.