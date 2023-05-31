US unveils new weapon capable of destroying Chinese warships in Pacific Ocean

The United States (US) has unveiled a new weapon that may prove lethal for the PLA Navy (PLAN) of China during a future conflict.

This new weapon comprises loitering munitions which can be swarm-launched against enemy naval targets from autonomous Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV).

Kamikaze drones have emerged as formidable weapons during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. They are also expected to have a decisive impact on a possible future conflict between the United States (US) and China in the western Pacific Ocean.

The Long-Range Unmanned Surface Vessel (LRUSV) of the US Marine Corps, which can fire the Hero-120 loitering munitions, was just made public.

These tactical assets would function in a discrete “home” vs “away” situation, along with the bigger supporting strategic platforms like aircraft carriers, destroyers, fighter bombers, and anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD).

Here China is fighting from the comforts of its home front while the US is confronted with several disadvantages in terms of logistics, technology and doctrinal as it reorients itself to fight a formidable enemy.

The US Marine Corps said in a statement that it plans to use the LRUSV primarily as an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platform.

“(It can also be) capable of extended travel and transporting loitering munitions that accurately track and destroy targets on sea or land,” the statement added.

The platform’s launch coincides with the USMC’s refinement of the Expeditionary Advanced Base of Operations (EABO) concept and the management of its Marine Littoral Regiments (MLR).

In accordance with the strategy, Chinese warships and aircraft will be targeted by small, concealable, island-hopping Marines stationed on friendly islands controlled by the Philippines or Japan.

The intention is to disperse, coordinate, and target China inside the A2/AD bubble as a modest component of the US Navy’s Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) plan.

The Drive reported that the USMC is purchasing the service-specific Hero-120 OPF model of the Hero-120. The Israeli business UVision is the one who creates the Hero drones.

The Hero-120, according to UVision’s website, has an airborne endurance of roughly 60 minutes and a maximum range of at least 37 miles (60 kilometres), albeit it is still unknown how it may differ from the normal model. Additionally, the standard Hero-120 includes a high-explosive warhead that weighs roughly 4.5 kilogrammes.

The Hero-120’s sensor package also suggests that it has secondary surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, like the majority of modern kamikaze drone systems. If the operator decides to stop the attack on a target, they can be flown back and collected.

