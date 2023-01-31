'US unprepared for war with China, bogged with backlogs': Retd. US General

New York: Following the US Air force general’s prediction on War with China over Taiwan, a retired American general Jack Keane said on Monday that the military is not ready for a conflict with China.

Keane cautioned that if such a fight came, the United States might not be adequately prepared during an appearance on Fox News on Monday.

“The fact that we are not as prepared as we ought to be is the reality, and this is what we should concentrate on. In the area, our military deterrent is ineffective,” he said.

He continued, “Our allies are tangled into that, but China has more ships, planes, and missiles than the United States does ” With reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has dominated European politics in the last year since Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised his “special military operation” against Ukraine in February,

Keane continued to raise concerns about Taiwan’s readiness for war.

He cited a $19 billion backlog of unshipped equipment that was supposed to be delivered from the United States to Taiwan and was already paid for by the island’s government.

To ensure Taiwan is ready to defend itself in the event of an attack, Keane stressed that Congress must “repair that system.”

He replied, “We must assist Taiwan and address our own issues. “Really, it is where our attention should be directed. We can prevent conflict by removing the risk and being ready. By being ready for conflict, we avoid it,” he said.

He added that he did not agree with the army chief’s opinion that war with China is “eminent.”

Keane observed, “He’s certainly boosting their expectations that they would be at war in a few years.

“The general, myself, and other people don’t actually know the answer. And you arrive at a conclusion as a result of a subjective analysis. That conflict is about to break out. My opinion is that while it’s not likely in the near future, it is definitely conceivable.”

Chinese military actions surrounding Taiwan, an island off China’s coast, increased last year, escalating already delicate diplomatic relations between China and the West, especially the United States.

Taiwan, despite its claim to independence, has been annexed by China, which sees maintaining sovereignty over the island as crucial to its reunification programme.

In a memo to his commanders last Friday, four-star Air Force General Mike Minihan, who is in charge of the Air Mobility Command, predicted that armed conflict between the United States and China might be feasible by 2025.

This would mark a sharp escalation between two of the most powerful militaries in the world.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Air Mobility Command confirmed the veracity of the memo to NBC News, though the Department of Defense (DOD) said Minihan’s “comments are not representative of the department’s view on China.”

