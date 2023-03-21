US: Two inmates escaped prison after tunneling through prison wall

Virginia: Two Virginia inmates who reportedly tunneled through a cell wall to escape from custody were taken back into custody, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Newport News Sheriff’s Office, John Garza and Arley Nemo made their getaway from the Newport News Jail Annex on Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the men allegedly tunneled through a cell wall that went to the building’s exterior before climbing the security wall.

What tools were employed in the jailbreak were not readily apparent.

During a regular head count on Monday night, Garza, 37, and Nemo, 43, were reported gone, according to the authorities.

Early on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that the two men had been taken into custody in Hampton, a small town near Newport News.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nemo has been detained since October on charges of credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court, and probation breach.

Due to allegations of failing to appear, probation violations, and contempt of court, Garza has been detained since December.

