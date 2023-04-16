US: Train carrying hazardous material derails in Maine

New Delhi: A train has reportedly derailed in the northern US state of Maine, and officials fear hazardous materials were on board.

The Rockwood, Maine Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook Saturday, “Train derailment with fire north of rockwood, hazzard materials please stay clear!”

A snapshot of the incident, shared by the Fire & Rescue team, shows a derailed train and a fire raging in a snow-covered wooded region. It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in the derailment, according to media reports.

Rockwood, Maine is located in northern Maine, on the western side of Moosehead Lake, about 45 miles from the Canadian border.

According to a representative for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CPKC), none of the hazardous materials caught fire, reported Fox News.

A spokesperson for CPKC stated that the train derailed at around 8:30 am Eastern time due to “track washout,” which is thought to be a regular occurrence following an extremely heavy downpour that washes away the ballast and road beneath the track.

According to the Maine Forest Service (MFS), a “build-up of melting ice and debris” could have contributed to the washout.

With inputs from agencies

