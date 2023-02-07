US tourists stabbed for taking pictures in Puerto Rico despite local warning

San Juan: In the early hours of Monday, three tourists from the U.S. mainland were stabbed in Puerto Rico, according to authorities, after someone allegedly warned them to stop filming in the well-known tourist destination of La Perla.

According to authorities, the altercation started when one of the tourists, a South Carolina resident, started photographing a moving hamburger cart despite being asked to stop and leave the area.

Two of the visitors are still in the hospital, including one who was stabbed six times, according to the police.

Nobody has been detained.

A Delaware visitor was slain and set on fire nearly two years before to the attack, and according to the authorities, he had been cautioned not to take pictures while purchasing drugs in La Perla.

His companion was also assaulted but pulled through.

La Perla, a building in the Old San Juan neighbourhood of the capital city of Puerto Rico, rose to fame after appearing in the music video for “Despacito,” a song by Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi that was released in 2017.

The area used to be a hazardous slum and was once thought to be the island’s main heroin distribution hub, but violence has decreased since since a federal agent raid in 2011.

