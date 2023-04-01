US Tornado leaves fan dead as theatre roof falls over heavy metal gig

Illinois: After a storm in Illinois caused a theatre’s roof to fall during a packed heavy metal concert, one person was killed and numerous others were hurt.

According to the local fire service, about 260 people were inside the Apollo Theater in Belvidere when the roof collapsed at 19:55 local time (01:05 BST).

Five individuals, according to fire chief Shawn Schadle, were in critical condition.

At least four people were killed overall on Friday when a string of violent storms tore through several US states.

There have been reports of significant devastation in the South and Midwest, and Arkansas and Missouri have both declared states of emergency as a result. Thousands were left without electricity.

Little Rock, the state capitol of Arkansas, was severely damaged by a powerful tornado that toppled trees, flipped cars, and damaged roofs.

Local authorities recorded one fatality, and the mayor of the city said at least 24 injuries.

The governor of the state, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, verified two fatalities in the town of Wynne, which is about 100 miles (170 kilometres) from Little Rock.

The Storm Prediction Center of the US government says that more than 40 tornado reports were made on Friday night across six states.

As passengers were advised to seek shelter because of what the airport characterised as “severe weather,” a number of flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport were postponed or cancelled.

Tennessee’s Covington Mayor Jan Hensley begged people not to “drive around” because storms had damaged electricity lines.

The Covington Police Department shared pictures of roads blocked by downed power lines and large trees that had fallen in front of houses and described the city as “impassable.”

According to the US power outage website, more than 70,000 people in her state didn’t have access to energy as of 20:30 local time.

According to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock, at least 15 to 20 cases are anticipated.

The largest hospital in the state, Baptist Health Medical Center, reported having five patients who were in serious condition.

The deadly tornado night arrives just one week after a rare, long-track twister in Mississippi claimed 26 lives.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a bulletin stating that some of the anticipated tornadoes may track across the ground for considerable lengths.

Last week’s tornado in Mississippi travelled 59 miles (94 km) and lasted for about an hour and ten minutes, which is an extremely long time for a storm to last. According to officials, it caused harm to 2,000 homes.

