US toddler cleans out mother's online shopping cart, orders furniture worth $2,000 from Walmart

Parents of 22-month-old Ayaansh Kumar were left bewildered after they started receiving huge parcels from Walmart without either of them having placed any order. Soon, it became apparent to them that their toddler went on a shopping spree and managed to order furniture worth $2,000 from his mother's mobile phone.

The story has gone viral on social media and generated a lot of amusement among people.

The toddler’s mother, Madhu Kumar, said that she had shortlisted some furniture for the family's new home in a Walmart cart but never proceeded to the next step.

Somehow, her 22-month-old kid managed to get hold of her phone and order products ranging from accent chairs to flower stands. The parents found out about the purchases when $2,000 worth of furniture started arriving at their new house in New Jersey's Monmouth Junction.

Some of the delivery packages were so big that they couldn’t even fit through the door.

"He’s so little, he’s so cute, we were laughing that he ordered all this stuff," Madhu Kumar told NBC New York during an interview.

The toddler's father, Pramod Kumar, said that the family had learnt a lesson and will keep their gadgets away from the kid. He also asserted that he and his wife will now put though passcodes in their cell phones to prevent their child from misusing the gadgets.

The hilarious story left social media users amused. Some Twitter users wrote that the kid was grounded for life.

Another joked and stated that this is why parents should not let kids play with their cellphones.

Some users praised the toddler's attitude.

The Kumar family is planning to return the items to Walmart once they receive all the deliveries. The company has assured the family of a full refund. However, the Kumars want to keep some of the items as mementos of their son's first shopping excursion.

