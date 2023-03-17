US to extend H1-B visa registration deadline

New Delhi: US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Friday informed that the deadline to register for an H1-B visa will be extended as many users were facing technical issues in completing the process.

“Currently, some users are not able to complete the H-1B registration process. We apologise for any inconvenience & are working to fix the issue. We will extend the registration deadline. Stay tuned for more details,” tweeted US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The registrations for the H-1B 2024 visa opened on 1 March, 2023 and the last date for registration is today (17 March, 2023).

In an official press release, USCIS said if they receive enough registrations by 17 March, the applications would be randomly selected. These selected applicants would then be notified through the myUSCIS online accounts.

H-1B visas are primarily for those who are seeking jobs in America. Through the H-1B visa, employers in the United States can temporarily employ foreign and international workers in specialty occupations.

As per reports, Indian candidates are the biggest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa as around 70 per cent of the new visas issued each year are for Indians.

