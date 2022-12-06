US to blame for outbreak of made-in-Wuhan COVID-19 virus, says American scientist

New York: A scientist who was closely associated with a US-funded Wuhan lab has termed the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the greatest cover-ups in history, and ‘the biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11’. The whistleblower, Dr Andrew Huff, the former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance claimed that COVID is a human manufacture. According to him, the virus was genetically engineered and leaked from the Chinese facility.

Huff’s Opinion

In his opinion, as per a report in Daily Mail, Huff believes that the grant funding provided by Anthony Fauci by way of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to EcoHealth Alliance, was linked to the creation of SARS-CoV-2.

Huff goes on to claim that the US intelligence community was aware of and seems to have been involved in the work as well.

Huff stresses that NIH funded Gain-of-function (GOF) work has been a key in creating the contagious and aggressive disease that brought the world to a standstill.

In his book – The Truth About Wuhan – Huff makes these explosive allegations, stating that the pandemic was the result of the US government funding genetic engineering of the dangerous virus in China.

In an interaction with The Sun, Huff said the US government was to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to China, adding that EcoHealth Alliance and foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management. This, according to him, resulted in the lab leak.

COVID-19 and Wuhan Institute of Virology

First appearing in late 2019 as cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, China, the COVID-19 pandemic has since then claimed the lives of 6.64 million people. Amid this, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a high security lab, specialising in coronaviruses, has been cast into the spotlight over the past two years, with many questioning if it could be the source of the highly contagious disease.

While both China and the lab have time and again denied allegation, evidence of a lab leak has been gaining traction as everyone searches for answers.

Experts, on their part say COVID may have escaped from the Wuhan facility through an infected researcher or improper disposal of waste from the facility. Potential breaches could also have led the virus to escape and create havoc over the world.

EcoHealth Alliance and Coronavirus

EcoHealth Alliance had been studying coronaviruses in bats for more than 10 years before the outbreak broke. And in fact, as per reports, September, Anthony Fauci, awarded EcoHealth more money.

As per the Wall Street Journal, the organisation received $653,392 grant to analyse ‘the potential for future bat coronavirus emergence in Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.’

Meanwhile, even as the NIH is promoting EcoHealth Alliance’s claim that Covid-19 emerged through a ‘spill over’ from animals, a number of researchers disagree and claim that circumstantial and biological evidence suggests a lab leak.

Huff’s claims

Huff has claimed he worked on the classified side of the research program as a US government scientist, while he was serving as vice president of EcoHealth Alliance between 2014 and 2016.

Huff was asked to review a funding proposal in 2014 which revealed that GOF work was being carried out to create SARS-CoV-2 – which causes Covid.

Huff, who realised that EcoHealth Alliance was working closely with the Wuhan lab with support of USAID, claims that the virus would never occur in nature and had been developed into a much more powerful pathogen in the lab.

However, Huff says he has no evidence China deliberately released the virus, but says he believes the US-funded project was carried out for intelligence collection rather than prevent future pandemics.

