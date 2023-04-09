US: Three people wounded after Delaware mall shooting

Christiana: Three individuals were hurt in a shooting at a mall in Delaware, and as police looked into it, customers had to leave.

According to Delaware State Police, there is no suspect in custody in connection with the shooting at the Christiana Mall in a town in northern Pennsylvania, reported The Associated Press.

“We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police said in a tweet. “There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area.”

Police added in a tweet, “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting.”

We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area. Please continue to avoid the area as DSP gathers more info. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) April 9, 2023

The mall would remain closed Saturday evening, according to a police statement. People were instructed to stay away as authorities investigated, however a reunification site was established up near the north entrance for those looking for someone.

Additional information was not immediately available.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.