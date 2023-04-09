World

US: Three people wounded after Delaware mall shooting

According to Delaware State Police, there is no suspect in custody in connection with the shooting at the Christiana Mall in a town in northern Pennsylvania

FP Staff April 09, 2023 10:11:39 IST
Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Christiana: Three individuals were hurt in a shooting at a mall in Delaware, and as police looked into it, customers had to leave.

“We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police said in a tweet. “There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area.”

Police added in a tweet, “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting.”

The mall would remain closed Saturday evening, according to a police statement. People were instructed to stay away as authorities investigated, however a reunification site was established up near the north entrance for those looking for someone.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Updated Date: April 09, 2023 10:11:39 IST

