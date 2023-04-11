US: Tennessee Democrats expelled over gun control protest to be reseated
President Joe Biden has invited all three lawmakers to the White House, while Kamala Harris -- the first Black vice president in US history -- attended a rally in Nashville in support of the 'Tennessee Three'
Washington, United States: A city council in Tennessee voted Monday to send a Democratic lawmaker back to the state’s legislature days after he was expelled for disrupting a session with calls for stricter gun control laws.
Justin Jones and another Democratic colleague, both of whom are Black, were expelled by Republican lawmakers last Thursday after they disrupted an assembly session, demanding stricter gun controls in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville.
A third legislator who joined their protest — a white woman — was not removed, sparking accusations of racism around the case and fueling anger among Democrats well beyond Tennessee.
President Joe Biden has invited all three lawmakers to the White House, while Kamala Harris — the first Black vice president in US history — attended a rally in Nashville in support of the “Tennessee Three.”
The Nashville Metropolitan Council voted Monday afternoon to send Jones back to his seat in the state legislature on an interim basis, pending a special election.
The seat that had been held by the other expelled Black lawmaker, Justin Pearson, will be discussed Wednesday at a meeting of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, news reports said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kamala Harris hails Tanzania leader, announces trade boost
On the second leg of her trip to Africa, Harris said EXIM Bank, the US government credit agency, would sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate up to $500 million in exports to Tanzania covering transport, infrastructure, digital technology and clean energy projects
Kamala Harris recalls 'horror' of slavery in Ghana
The US vice president was given a guided tour of Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where slaves were shipped to North and South America and the Caribbean, shown the dungeons and the door of no return
Joe Biden says most of US thinks owning military style guns 'bizarre'
Biden expressed exasperation that Congress won't end legal ownership of semi-automatic rifles, like the popular AR-15, and said he was powerless to do more