US teen pepper-sprays teacher after he confiscates her phone for Googling answers for school work

A stunning video has captured the moment when a high school student in the United States pepper-sprayed her male teacher not once but twice after he confiscated her phone in class.

She was allegedly caught “texting and Googling answers for her school work” when the teacher took away her phone.

The incident that has led to outrage across social media platforms, happened at Antioch High School near Nashville, Tennessee.

The video originally shared on Reddit shows the male teacher walking out of the classroom after being pepper-sprayed and being followed by the female student who is asking for her phone to be returned.

When she tries to grab her phone back, the teacher pulls his arm away. The student then pepper-sprays him again, following which he falls to the ground crying out in anguish. However, the student continues saying that she wants her phone back. “Can I get my phone, I need my phone,” she can be heard screaming.

Another teacher from a neighbouring classroom told the teenager she cannot have her phone back as the pepper-sprayed teacher tried to recover from the attack.

According to the person who posted the video on Reddit, the same teacher was also previously punched in the face when he confiscated another student’s phone when the latter was caught cheating. The user explained that incidents like these were commonplace at this Antioch High School.

Watch the video here:

Girl pepper sprays teacher because he took her phone pic.twitter.com/QPAz6c3l4G — OnlyBangers.eth (@OnlyBangersEth) May 6, 2023

Netizens were shocked at the behaviour of the US teen who they said had thrown caution to the winds with many stating that she “straight up assaulted” the faculty member. One user said, “This. She should be expelled immediately to a third-world country. Often, I wonder why young people don’t respect their teachers in America. Is kind of a cultural shock to me. I’m an immigrant. This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in my native country.”

Another said, “The sad part is all the other kids just laugh likes it’s a joke.”

A third social media user pointed out, “And they say schools don’t need armed security guards. Some kids are thugs and learn from their mamas.” A fourth added, “The student definitely wasn’t justified either legally or ethically with her actions towards the teacher. The issue with the current generation of kids is that electronics are so embedded in their social structure; some kids have an almost addictive behaviour when it’s taken away even if just temporarily.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.