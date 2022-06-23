US sports apparel giant Nike says will permanently leave Russian market
Nike is among a growing list of Western companies -- including McDonald's and Starbucks -- that decided to pull out of Russia over the Ukraine war
Moscow: Nike said Thursday it will be permanently leaving the Russian market and will not reopen its stores after temporarily shuttering them shortly after Moscow started a military campaign in Ukraine.
The US sports apparel giant is among a growing list of Western companies -- including McDonald's and Starbucks -- that decided to pull out of Russia over Ukraine.
"Nike Inc. made a decision to leave the Russian market... The Nike stores were temporarily closed recently and will not reopen," the company said in a statement.
It added that its website and app will no longer be available in the country.
Last month, Nike said it will not be renewing licensing agreements with Russian retailers.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, triggering unprecedented sanctions and sparking an exodus of foreign corporations including H and M, Adidas and Ikea.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ukraine expects wide support in EU for candidacy to join bloc
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed similar optimism, calling it a 'crucial moment' for Ukraine
Leaders of France, Germany & Italy pledge arms, EU membership for Ukraine in first visit to the country since war began
Macron responded to criticism of France's response, including his recent comment that Russia shouldn’t be “humiliated,” which deeply angered Ukrainians. He insisted that “France has been at Ukraine’s side since the first day"
Western long-range artillery can help us defeat Russia in Severodonetsk in 2-3 days: Ukraine
Moscow's forces are concentrating their firepower on the strategically important industrial hub as part of efforts to capture a swathe of eastern Ukraine