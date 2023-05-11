US Soldier convicted of shooting 'white' BLM protester gets 25 years in jail

In a landmark case, a US Army sergeant has been handed a 25-year prison sentence for the killing of a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020.

Daniel Perry, 36, was convicted of fatally shooting Garrett Foster, 28, during a protest in Austin.

The sentencing took place on Wednesday, presided over by a judge. It is worth noting that both Perry and Foster were white.

The punishment has caused a stir among the Republicans as they have constantly supported Perry on his ‘self-defence’ narrative.

Even as Texas Governor Greg Abbott had expressed his intention to pardon Perry once an official request reached his desk.

Sheila Foster, the mother of Garrett Foster, addressed the court on Wednesday and expressed her relief, stating, “After three long years, we’re finally getting justice for Garrett,” as reported by the Associated Press.

She also added, “Mr. Perry, I pray to God that one day, you will get rid of all this hate that is in your heart.”

The sentencing comes a month after a Travis County jury unanimously found Perry guilty of Foster’s murder.

However, Perry was acquitted of an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As the judge announced the sentence, Perry, who was dressed in prison attire, began to cry.

Clinton Broden, one of Perry’s lawyers, released a statement denouncing the case as a “political prosecution” and pledged to file an appeal.

How it happened?

On July 25, 2020, Garrett Foster lost his life in a tragic incident. Daniel Perry, an Uber driver and soldier at the time, turned onto a street where Black Lives Matter demonstrators were marching, ran a red light, and came to a stop.

Foster, a former Air Force mechanic who was lawfully carrying an AK-47 style weapon in Texas, was among a group of protesters who approached Perry’s vehicle.

Perry, who had no passengers at the time, claimed that some of the demonstrators began banging on his car.

Media reports indicate that the protesters informed the police that they feared the vehicle might intentionally collide with them.

Perry’s defence argued that Foster began to raise his assault rifle towards Sgt. Perry. According to authorities, Perry rolled down his window and fired five shots with a .357 revolver, hitting Foster. He then drove away and promptly called 911.

Prosecutors contended that Perry could have chosen to drive away if he felt threatened instead of resorting to using his firearm.

During Perry’s sentencing, a forensic psychologist, who examined him, testified that Perry suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, which was exacerbated by his military service, and that he had developed an “us vs. them” mentality.

According to court documents, Perry had been actively searching for the locations of Black Lives Matter protests in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

Additionally, records show that he had sent messages on social media to friends, making derogatory comparisons between protesters and monkeys flinging excrement in a zoo.

Perry’s legal team argued that he had acted in self-defense within the boundaries of the law when he shot Foster.

The case of Perry has become a focal point for the discussion around “Stand Your Ground” laws, which are implemented at the state level and generally allow individuals to protect themselves using reasonable force, including deadly force, to prevent death or serious bodily harm.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.