US senator arrested after keying car with 'Biden sucks' sticker

A US senator’s urge to win a “dare” landed him into jail. Rhode Island state senator Joshua Miller was arrested by police after allegedly vandalising a car that had a “Biden sucks” bumper sticker.

Miller claimed that he was dared to key the car at the Garden City Center in Cranston, Rhode Island, by the victim.

According to a report by Fox News, the son of the person who owns the car told the police that he heard a scratching noise while he walked towards the back of his SUV.

The man went on to say that he saw Miller with keys in hand, but when the senator was asked if he keyed the car, he denied it and walked away.

Two hours later, police probed Miller who denied vandalising the vehicle and gave his keys to the cops to check for paint transfer.

In conversation with the publication Miller said that the son of the man to whom the car belonged was blocking his way saying that he scratched his car.

The senator told police, he thought the victim recognised him to be a lawmaker and called him one of the “gun nuts” who he claims are stalking him for sponsoring anti-gun legislation.

Miller also accused the victim of making threats towards him.

In a video doing the round, Miller is also seen using the name of police Col. Michael Winquist, telling the police to call him as he was aware of the threats against Miller from ‘gun nuts’.

The Cranston Police, however, disputed his claim in a press release on social media stating that Miller, “never reported any threats to Colonel Winquist or any member of the Cranston Police Department.”

It added, “Nobody is above the law, including those who make and enforce the laws,” going on to read, “The officers who handled this investigation did so with fairness, integrity, and without preferential treatment.”

In body camera footage released by the police, the victim is seen identifying Miller as the vandal, with the mother pointing out she thinks the vandal didn’t like her “Biden sucks” bumper sticker when initially reporting the incident to police.

While the police initially released Miller until they could access security footage, once they viewed it, they questioned him. Incidentally, one body cam footage shows Miller admitting to scratching the car, claiming he was threatened and the victim “dared him” to key his car.

With inputs from agencies

