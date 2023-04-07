US Senate leaders unanimously condemn Russia's arrest of American journalist, demands immediate release

Washington, United States: The Democratic and Republican leaders of the US Senate unanimously condemned Russia’s detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage allegations on Friday and demanded his immediate release.

Gershkovich’s detention is considered a significant escalation of Moscow’s attack on the media, and it comes at a time when Moscow’s relations with Washington have become increasingly strained as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We strongly condemn the wrongful detention of US citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and demand the immediate release of this internationally known and respected independent journalist,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a rare joint statement.

Gershkovich, who worked for AFP in Russia before taking a job with the Journal, was formally charged with espionage in Moscow on Friday.

He was accused of spying for the United States, Russian news agencies reported, charges he, his paper and the US government vehemently deny. President Joe Biden has also called for Gershkovich’s release.

“Let there be no mistake: journalism is not a crime,” the Senate leaders wrote. “We demand the baseless, fabricated charges against Mr. Gershkovich be dropped and he be immediately released.”

Schumer and McConnell also reiterated their “condemnation of the Russian government’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress, and punish independent journalists and civil society voices.”

