US SC ends abortion rights: 'Ruling taking America 150 years back,' says Biden as Trump hails 'decision made by god'

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump

While the democrats condemned the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday, the Republicans hailed the move as 'pro-life.'

In his address after the ruling, President Joe Biden who belongs to the Democratic Party said that the top court ruling is "literally taking America 150 years back."

Today is a very solemn moment for the United States. The Supreme Court expressly took away a Constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized. They simply took it away. That's never been done to a right that is so important to so many Americans. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2022

Former President Donald Trump who belongs to the Republican party hailed the decision saying that "it was made by god." Notably, three Justices appointed by Trump backed the decision making the move which was unthinkable just a few years ago, a reality.

'Attack on freedoms': Democrats

Former president Barck Obama said the SC "relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said "American women today have less freedom than their mothers."

Because of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party & their supermajority on the Supreme Court, American women today have less freedom than their mothers. Radical Republicans are now charging ahead with their crusade to criminalize health freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022

Republicans hail the ruling

Hailing the decision, former vice president Mike Pence said "life won."

Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 24, 2022

