US SC ends abortion rights: 'Ruling taking America 150 years back,' says Biden as Trump hails 'decision made by god'

The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump

FP Staff June 24, 2022 21:49:39 IST
An abortion-rights activist wears tape reading "2nd Class Citizen" on their mouth as they protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 24, 2022. (AP)

While the democrats condemned the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on Friday, the Republicans hailed the move as 'pro-life.'

In his address after the ruling, President Joe Biden who belongs to the Democratic Party said that the top court ruling is "literally taking America 150 years back."

Former President Donald Trump who belongs to the Republican party hailed the decision saying that "it was made by god." Notably, three Justices appointed by Trump backed the decision making the move which was unthinkable just a few years ago, a reality.

'Attack on freedoms': Democrats

Former president Barck Obama said the SC "relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said "American women today have less freedom than their mothers."

Republicans hail the ruling

Hailing the decision, former vice president Mike Pence said "life won."

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: June 24, 2022 23:20:59 IST

