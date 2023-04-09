US says it is 'monitoring' drills in Taiwan, asks China not to turn President's visit into 'something it is not'

Taipei: Soon after China deployed fighter jets and warships near the median line of the Taiwan Strait as a response to the meeting that took place between Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and the speaker of the US House of Representatives, US said that it is “closely monitoring” the developments around the country.

The de facto US embassy in Taiwan said in a statement that it is “comfortable and confident” that US possesses enough resources in the region and is capable of carrying out a peaceful resolution and stabilising the region amid a growing Chinese threat.

The three-day drills were announced by China the day after Tsai returned from the United States. The People’s Liberation Army said it had started the combat readiness patrols and “Joint Sword” exercises around Taiwan.

Eight warships and 42 planes were detected near Taiwan on Saturday, 29 of which crossed the middle line of the strait that separates the island from the mainland, the island’s Ministry of Defence said.

A spokesperson of the US embassy said, “We are monitoring Beijing’s actions closely. As we have said, there is no reason for Beijing to turn this transit – which was consistent with longstanding US practice and policy – into something it is not or use it as a pretext to overreact.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy held talks with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday in California, adding to a series of foreign lawmakers who have met Tsai to show support in the face of Chinese intimidation. Beijing responded Friday by imposing a travel ban and financial sanctions against American groups and individuals associated with Tsai’s US visit.

With inputs from agencies

