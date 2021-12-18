Human rights groups believe China has detained more than one million Uyghurs over the past few years in a large network of what the state calls 're-education camps', and sentenced hundreds of thousands to prison term

United States unleashed volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and issuing new sanctions on Beijing. This is the latest step against the world's top consumer drone maker over human rights abuses.

The United States has ramped up pressure on China, with President Joe Biden's administration a day earlier targeting producers of painkillers that contributed to America's addiction crisis.

The US Senate unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from China's Xinjiang region over forced labour concerns.

"We know it's happening at an alarming, horrific rate with the genocide that we now witness being carried out," said Senator Marco Rubio, a driver behind the act, which has already passed the House of Representatives, and which the White House says Biden will sign.

However, China denies all such allegations and says that Xinjiang is strictly an internal matter on which it will brook no interference by other countries.

Who are the Uyghurs?

According to official Chinese data, more than 12 million ethnic Uyghurs live in the country's northwestern Xinjiang province, making up less than half of its population. Known officially as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, it is the country’s largest region, accounting for a sixth of China’s total territory.

Mostly followers of the Islamic faith, Uyghurs are racially and culturally different from the Han Chinese that make up the overwhelming majority of China's population. Closer ethnically to the Central Asian communities, the Uyghurs have their own separate language, similar to Turkish.

What are the allegations against China?

The act, which has unsettled some US businesses, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve slavery.

Xinjiang is a major source of cotton, with an estimated 20 percent of the garments imported each year into the United States including some material from the region.

Rights experts, witnesses and the US government say more than one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims are incarcerated in camps in an effort to root out their Islamic cultural traditions and forcibly homogenise them into China's Han majority.

Beijing describes the sites as vocational training centers and says that, like many Western nations, it is seeking to reduce the allure of radical Islam following deadly attacks.

The United States has described the campaign as genocide and, along with Australia, Britain and Canada, has planned a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games next year over the issue.

China has long been wary of its ethnic minorities, suspecting them of harbouring separatist and extremist tendencies. Though Tibet and Xinjiang are "autonomous" regions within China, implying that they are meant to be self-governing, the Chinese state is seen to govern these with a strong hand, subjecting the minorities to close surveillance and scrutiny.

Beijing is accused of pursuing a policy of resettlement by way of incentivising ethnic Chinese to move to these regions so as to further marginalise the ethnic communities living there.

US sanctions over high-tech surveillance

The Biden administration on Thursday also fired off a round of new sanctions over surveillance in Xinjiang, where rights groups say China has been honing new technologies in artificial intelligence and DNA tracking to keep tabs on Uyghurs.

The Treasury Department banned any US financial transactions with eight Chinese technology companies.

The companies include SZ DJI Technology, which has provided drones to security services in Xinjiang, and Xiamen Meiya Pico Information, which has developed a mobile application to track files on individuals' phones.

Other targets included Cloudwalk Technology, which was developed to recognize faces of Uyghurs and Tibetans and has since been deployed to Zimbabwe to help improve the technology, the Treasury Department said.

Separately, the Commerce Department restricted sensitive exports to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 of its research institutes over biotechnology work including "purported brain-control weaponry," a notice said.

The research institutes include centers focused on blood transfusions, bio-engineering and toxicology.

"The scientific pursuit of biotechnology and medical innovation can save lives," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the PRC is choosing to use these technologies to pursue control over its people and its repression of members of ethnic and religious minority groups," she added, using the abbreviation for the People's Republic of China.

"We cannot allow US commodities, technologies and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to US national security."

The Commerce Department also blacklisted companies from China, as well as Georgia, Malaysia and Turkey, for allegedly diverting US items to the military of Iran, a US adversary on which Washington maintains sweeping sanctions.

Based in Beijing, the Academy of Military Medical Sciences has been active in development of a COVID-19 vaccine. But the United States has been increasingly alarmed by the connections between civilian and military research in China.

China earlier Thursday voiced anger over the US sanctions on chemical companies over painkiller exports.

"These kinds of erroneous acts, in which one side is sick but forces the other to take the medicine, is not constructive," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.