US responds to China's countermeasures warning, says Covid test for Beijing travellers based on science
Authorities in US said that owing to Beijing’s lack of transparency, countries are forced to impose mandatory testing requirement
Washington: Hours after China called the mandatory Covid-19 test requirements for Chinese nationals by countries “unacceptable”, the US said that the decision was based on science.
Authorities in the US added that owing to Beijing’s lack of transparency, countries are forced to impose mandatory testing requirements.
“This is an approach that is based solely and exclusively on science,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters when asked about the statement by his Chinese counterpart.
Price reiterated that the United States was ready to share its Covid-19 vaccines with China, which has heavily promoted overseas its own jabs that international health experts say are less effective.
China warns of ‘countermeasures’
On Tuesday, China condemned the mandate made by several countries to test every traveller flying from the Asian nation. It also warned that the decision could invite “countermeasures” in response.
Countries like US, India, Canada, France and Japan are among a number of countries that now require travellers from China to show a negative Covid test before arrival, as the Asian nation battles a massive surge in coronavirus cases.
“Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told at a media briefing.
“This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable,” she added, warning China could “take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity”.
WHO says Covid data from China ‘not credible’
Leading scientists advising World Health Organisation (WHO) have asked China to provide a “more realistic picture” of the Covid situation in the country.
Professor Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who is part of the WHO committee told Reuters, “We want to see a more realistic picture of what is actually going on.”
Speaking ahead of the meeting on Tuesday, Koopmans added that some of the data from China like hospitalisation numbers are “not very credible.”
“It is in the interests of China itself to come forward with more reliable information,” she added.
With inputs from AFP
