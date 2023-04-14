In a unique experiment carried out by researchers from Cornell University in New York, two robotic trash cans were led out in the public to see people’s reactions to them and how people would interact with “autonomous everyday objects” in public spaces.

A short clip of the experiment has been shared by Now This News on Twitter that shows people’s divided reactions. While some really acted out friendly with the trash cans, some tried tricking the devices, just for fun sake! The particular clip is from New York’s Astor Place in Manhattan. The space was precisely set for the experiment with metal tables and chairs for public seating.

As stated by the researchers, powered by recycled hoverboards, the two robotic trash cans were equipped with 360 cameras and made separately to collect landfill and recycling waste.

As the footage plays, the robots can be seen moving from one table to another to approach people. While many were seen dumping their waste into the cans, some got freaked out by the same and also called it “creepy.”

One man can be heard saying, “Oh, it’s recycling. Oh, you’re– you’re a bad boy”, while another woman says, “I guess it knows I’ve been sitting here long enough. I should give it something. OK. Come here, buddy. Thank you. Good job!” A person can be heard saying, “That’s creepy. That’s just freaking creepy.”

Watch:

Researchers at Cornell wanted to study how people interact with robots in public spaces so they dropped two robotic trash cans in New York City. Some were kinder than others. pic.twitter.com/Wrfvq8mzFF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 14, 2023

While amassing thousands of views so far, the video has also grabbed several likes and comments.

The research report was recently presented at the Conference on Human-Robot Interaction in Stockholm during which researchers Fanjun Bu and Ilan Mandel noted that they intended to “study people’s interactions with autonomous everyday objects” further adding it will help to “better understand the range of behaviors and norms that robots will need to manage autonomously in longer-term deployments.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.