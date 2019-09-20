US reporter says she tried to contact dead man 'for comment'; viral clip leaves Twitterati in splits

A video of a US reporter saying she tried to contact a man who died in a police chase but he was "unavailable for comment" has gone viral.

The unfortunate slip of the tongue was made by journalist Sara Welch, reporting for Los Angeles news channel KLTA.

"We tried to reach out to the man, who died in this pursuit, they were unavailable for comment," Welch said, while working on the fatal pursuit in South California.

The clip was shared on Twitter by journalist Yasher Ali. It is not known when it originally aired.

When I say I nearly passed out from laughing... pic.twitter.com/TJgpLocqrL — Yashar Ali (@yashar) September 16, 2019

According to KLTA's website, Welch is an esteemed journalist who received an Emmy nomination for her work.

She reported from lower Manhattan in the aftermath of the 9/11, Indy 100 reported.

The video left Twitterati in splits:

