You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

US reporter says she tried to contact dead man 'for comment'; viral clip leaves Twitterati in splits

World FP Staff Sep 20, 2019 17:16:45 IST

  • Falling for the bait of going an extra mile to gather news, US journalist Sara Welch, who was reporting live for news channel KLTA, made an unfortunate slip of tongue

  • While working on the fatal pursuit in South California, Welch made a gaffe on air saying that she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase

  • The exact date or time when the footage was originally aired is unknown, but the clip, which quickly went viral, was shared on Twitter by journalist Yasher Ali

A video of a US reporter saying she tried to contact a man who died in a police chase but he was "unavailable for comment" has gone viral.

The unfortunate slip of the tongue was made by journalist Sara Welch, reporting for Los Angeles news channel KLTA.

"We tried to reach out to the man, who died in this pursuit, they were unavailable for comment," Welch said, while working on the fatal pursuit in South California.

The clip was shared on Twitter by journalist Yasher Ali. It is not known when it originally aired.

According to KLTA's website, Welch is an esteemed journalist who received an Emmy nomination for her work.

She reported from lower Manhattan in the aftermath of the 9/11, Indy 100 reported.

The video left Twitterati in splits:

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2019 17:16:45 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores