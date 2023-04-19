US proliferating nuclear weapons in Asia: China

Moscow: China has accused the United States of being engaged in nuclear proliferation in the Asian region.

“The US is de-facto engaged in nuclear proliferation in the region, including due to its unlawful transfer of nuclear submarines to Australia, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming has told TASS in an interview.

Liu Xiaoming said that the US and the United Kingdom have unlawfully transferred submarines to Australia. “In essence, this constitutes nuclear proliferation, and that is why it is a threat to stability in this region. In fact, this shows that the US is the biggest troublemaker in the sphere of peace and security,” he told TASS.

According to a Chinese official, “the United States has publicly declared its readiness to create a strategic ‘wall’ around China.”

“They have put forward the Indo-Pacific strategy, pretending to promote peace and transparency, but in reality, this is just an attempt to pull together small groups and formats to restrain China’s development,” Xiaoming said.

“The US, South Korea and Japan are holding large-scale military exercises that stir tensions on the Korean peninsula. Further in Southeast Asia, the US is also holding joint military exercises with the Philippines, with the participation of 12,000 US servicemen,” he added.

He also accused the US of playing the Taiwanese card and use Taiwan for deterring China, stirring tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

