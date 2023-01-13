US professor urges ‘straight’ students to watch ‘gay, lesbian porn’ to turn ‘bisexual’
Professor Sam Richards suggested that if his students, who identify as straight, watch gay or lesbian porn they will be able to discover a new side of their sexuality
Pennsylvania: “If you’re straight, watch gay or lesbian porn and see how quickly you feel aroused,” said a sociologist professor from the coveted Penn State University in one of his classes.
Professor Sam Richards suggested that if his students, who identify as straight, watch gay or lesbian porn they will be able to discover a new side of their sexuality, according to Fox News.
“If you’re straight, watch gay or lesbian porn and see how quickly you feel aroused. And how you can’t control that. You’ll realize that, ‘Oh, d—, I could be sexualized by people who are like me.’”
He also claimed that everyone at some level is a nonbinary – a person who doesn’t conform to gender norms. “We’re all, very much, easily bisexual,” he added.
The class was mostly silent after professor Richards made the proposition. Following this, he asked, “I might have hit a nerve there. Did I hit a nerve?”
Directing his lecture to “straight folks” and “especially men”, Richards reiterated that they must watch gay porn and try to grapple with their sexual feelings, a statement that invited a couple of laughs.
“Watch gay porn. See if you feel that feeling. If you feel that feeling, look in a mirror, and say huh, maybe I’m just feeling some things that I’m just afraid to release. And maybe you release that and maybe you’d be surprised that maybe you actually are fine being more bisexual,” he said.
The day professor Richards made these suggestions, the topic of the class was “A Conversation on Trans Issues, TERFS, and The Binary”.
That day he also recalled a story about a student who transitioned to a different gender and encouraged female students to stand and urinate.
“Women, you should know this by the way, the little trick, you can have a little piece of leather and fold it up and use that to go in the urinal or go outside,” he said.
A well-known professor, Sam Richard’s course is quite popular among students, according to Penn State University’s website.
“Every semester 725 students register for SOC 119, the largest race and ethnic relations course in the country. In that room they have the opportunity to re-examine the world and challenge what they believe to be their place in it from a new perspective,” the website said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Hijack Hoax: US train rerouted, stalled for 37 hours, pax make frantic 'hijack' calls to police
Videos filmed on board the train appear to show worried passengers dialling 911 while it was stalled in rural South Carolina, despite Amtrak's claims that it had given them plenty of updates
US: West Virginia journalist investigates shabby treatment of the disabled persons, gets fired
A month ago, Knisely reported that a disability rights organisation had accused the government of not being able to properly aid disabled people. The group claimed that the state was "'patient dumping' or "warehousing patients"
Arkansas bans term ‘Latinx’: What does it mean? Why is it so divisive?
Sarah Huckabee, a former spokesperson for ex-president Donald Trump, banned the gender-neutral term on official documents on her first day in office as Arkansas governor. Here’s why the term has become another brick in the culture war divide