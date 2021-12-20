US professor finds novel way to make students study, hides $50 in campus and clues in syllabus

Kenyon Wilson said he hoped that someone would challenge the long-held trope of students not reading the course syllabus and find the prize money

A music professor at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, USA played a ‘treasure hunt game’ with his students. Kenyon Wilson, hid a cash prize of $50 in the school premises, and the only way to find the money was to read the syllabus, which held the clues.

Wilson said that the idea behind the prize was to check whether any of his students fully read the syllabus for his music seminar course this semester.

The hint, which was cleverly written in the professor’s music seminar class syllabus, reads, “Free to the first who claims; locker one hundred forty-seven; combination fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five”. This passage guides to the locker number and passcode to the locker where the $50 bill was hidden. The note in the locker reads, “Congrats! Please leave your name and date so I know who found it.” Check professor’s post here:

Professor Wilson said that he did not expect students to read every word of the syllabus religiously but wanted to reward the students who read it carefully, as reported by the Indian Express.

The professor also told CNN that he had high hopes that someone would challenge the long-held trope of students not reading the course syllabus and find the prize money. He claims that maybe the next semester would see more students reading his syllabus.

Kenyon Wilson’s Facebook post about this ‘unique experiment’ has gone viral and people around the world are appreciating the professor’s unique idea. Talking about his next semester, the professor seems to be in the mood for planning some more "academic shenanigans" and asked social media users for suggestions.

Many social media users remembered their high school days and shared pranks they had played in the comment section of the post. Many of Wilson's students joined in the fun and shared their appreciation of the prank. Some students were dismayed that they had lost the chance to get the money.

What are your thoughts on the prank?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.