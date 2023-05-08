US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr backs claims which say CIA killed JFK

United States’ Presidential candidate for upcoming polls Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes “beyond a reasonable doubt” that the CIA assassinated his uncle, President John F. Kennedy and father Robert F. Kennedy who served as US Attorney General in 1968.

The 69-year-old Democrat said that the counterintelligence agency was behind JFK’s assassination during an appearance on a radio programme with John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM.

“The CIA’s involvement in his murder is clearly proven by the weight of the evidence. Kennedy said to the radio host, “I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point. “The CIA was involved in the murder and in the cover-up, there is overwhelming evidence of that,”

The Proof

Kennedy Jr. cited JFK and the Unspeakable by James Douglas as his proof of the nearly 60-year-old “cover-up.”

Douglas spent 12 years writing the book, and three times Orbis Books rejected it before it was finally accepted.

There are numerous potential justifications in the 500-page book that the CIA and other government organisations might have used to assassinate the 35th President of the United States.

Lee Harvey Oswald carried out the fatal shooting by himself, according to the Warren Commission Report, the official inquiry conducted by the US government.

The 1964 study asserted that there was no solid proof he was involved in a plot to kill JFK.

Oswald was notoriously assassinated before going to trial, despite managing to tell media shortly after his arrest that he was “just a patsy.”

As the accused lone shooter was being taken from Dallas Police Headquarters to the county prison, nightclub owner Jack Ruby (real name Jacob Rubinstein) opened fire and killed him.

Nearly half of the American public did not think that Oswald had acted alone four years after JFK was assassinated.

This fact worried the CIA so much that it issued a directive in 1967 outlining how to discredit the so-called “conspiracy theorists” who disputed the Warren Commission’s findings.

This 1967 paper is sometimes cited as the origin of the insulting phrase “conspiracy theorist” that is used today.

Vaccine ‘hater’

Kennedy Jr who is primary contender for the Democratic party has openly endorsed a number of conspiracy theories.

In addition, Kennedy Jr. has also been in the news for opposing COVID 19 vaccinations, which has caused groups and even family members to disassociate themselves from the presidential candidate.

In a statement last month, Kerry Kennedy, the director of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Organization, distanced herself and the organisation from her brother and his presidential campaign.

She remarked, “I adore my brother Bobby, but I do not share or approve his ideas on a number of matters, including the COVID epidemic, vaccinations, and the function of social media platforms in regulating incorrect information.

The mission or activities of our organisation are not affected by or reflect Bobby’s opinions, which is another crucial point to make.

Kennedy Jr’s 2024 campaign

Last Monday, Kennedy formally announced his intention to run for president from Boston, challenging Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a survey in the US, Kennedy is currently between 19 and 21 points behind the incumbent President, who is comfortably at 70%.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.