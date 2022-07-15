US President Joe Biden’s top 62% officials for keeping economy on track have no business experience: Report

Report analysed work records, resumes of 68 officials, including Joe Biden, his Cabinet members, advisers. Most at the top were lawyers, university professors, community activists ‘focused only on climate change, income inequality’

New Delhi: A new report from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, prepared by Economists Stephen Moore and Jon Decker, claims the majority of the top officials appointed by US President Joe Biden have no business experience at all.

Moore and Decker analysed the work records and resumes of 68 top officials, including Joe Biden and his Cabinet members, advisers and regulatory officials. It was found that the officials that directly deal with business matters - economic policy, regulation, commerce, energy and finance, have 'virtually no business experience.'

Among all the top officials, only 8 were found to have “extensive” business experience, which averaged around just 2.4 years.

It was also found that the Biden administration is staffed by 20 officials from law backgrounds, 21 from politics and government, and 12 from academia or policy-making. Those whose main background is venture capital or investing is five.

Moore in an interview told DailyMail.com, “These highest level people who are in charge of kind of keeping our economy on track haven't got the experience to deal with, you know, the logistics of managing $22 trillion economy.”

Most of the top officials were basically lawyers, university professors and community activists. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have zero years of business experience. The country is facing 9.1 percent inflation, but all they are focused on is climate change and income inequality, Moore added.

There were a handful of exceptions in the report, who had some amount of business experience, which included Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra, Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, and Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm.

Stephen Moore previously advised Trump on his tax plan, along with former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain, and has been a frequent commentator on tax issues and Along with Larry Kudlow, he helped pen the Trump 2017 tax cuts.

