US President Joe Biden will attend G7 leaders' summit in Japan, confirms White House

The White House confirmed Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 leaders’ conference in Hiroshima, Japan, from 19 May to 21 May.

The Ukrainian conflict, the food and climate crises, as well as “securing inclusive and resilient economic growth,” according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, will be on the agenda.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that he expects to make nuclear disarmament a central plank of discussions at the G7 summit, which is being held near the site of the world’s first nuclear strike. The G7 is comprised of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

Biden will also attend a Quad leaders’ summit in Sydney, Australia on 24 May, according to the statement, bringing together the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

The leaders will discuss how they can “deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues,” Jean-Pierre said.

The meeting of the Quad, which positions itself as a bulwark against China’s military ambitions in Asia and the Pacific, comes amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly between Washington and Beijing.

