US President Joe Biden will attend G7 leaders' summit in Japan, confirms White House
Biden will also attend a Quad leaders' summit in Sydney, Australia on 24 May, according to the statement, bringing together the United States, Australia, Japan and India
The White House confirmed Tuesday that US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 leaders’ conference in Hiroshima, Japan, from 19 May to 21 May.
The Ukrainian conflict, the food and climate crises, as well as “securing inclusive and resilient economic growth,” according to a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, will be on the agenda.
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that he expects to make nuclear disarmament a central plank of discussions at the G7 summit, which is being held near the site of the world’s first nuclear strike. The G7 is comprised of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.
Related Articles
Biden will also attend a Quad leaders’ summit in Sydney, Australia on 24 May, according to the statement, bringing together the United States, Australia, Japan and India.
The leaders will discuss how they can “deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues,” Jean-Pierre said.
The meeting of the Quad, which positions itself as a bulwark against China’s military ambitions in Asia and the Pacific, comes amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly between Washington and Beijing.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
S. Korea says 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claims over disputed islets
Japan’s Foreign Ministry presented this year's Diplomatic Bluebook to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, stating that Korea has continued an "illegal occupation" of the area with no legal basis.
Harry In, Meghan Out: Who else is skipping King Charles' coronation?
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on 6 May. Invitations have been sent out, and preparations are in motion. While Meghan Markle and US president Joe Biden will not be present, Prince Harry, Japan's Crown Prince Akishino are among those who will attend the ceremony
The outrage in Australia as small town cafe hires 11-year-olds
Long Track Pantry owners in Australia's New South Wales have come under fire for taking on kids as young as 11 to make jams and relishes, wash dishes, and serve clients. While the minimum age to apply for a tax file number in the state is 11, there is no minimum working age there