US President Joe Biden replies to sweet letter on Amtrak train written by 10-year-old boy

The letter was shared by the POTUS on 31 January on his social media handles with the caption, “From one train guy to another: same. Thanks for the letter and drawing, Connor. You have got quite the talent.”

US President Joe Biden often vouches for many of his travels by train, using the passenger railroad service Amtrak to travel inter-city and long-distances. The POTUS has been an avid traveler on the rail and even earned the name “Amtrak Joe” as a Senator and Vice-President.

So when a 10-year-old child wrote a letter to Biden expressing his love for locomotives, the US President could not help but respond to the letter.

A young boy named Connor drew a cute blue-and-white train and wrote a note to the POTUS along with the drawing. In his letter, Connor wrote that he cannot wait to see the awesome Amtrak trains in the future. The little boy also expressed his desire for riding together with US President Joe Biden some day. The letter ended on a sweet note as the child congratulated Biden for being the President and also wished him good luck.

The letter was shared by the POTUS on 31 January on his social media handles with the caption, “From one train guy to another: same. Thanks for the letter and drawing, Connor. You have got quite the talent.”

The Instagram post by the US President gained nearly 232,880 likes and a number of people commented on Connor’s letter. An internet user wrote, “Connor, you and me both. I am also so excited for these awesome trains!”, while another person commented, “Highly support that initiative! The US needs a high speed railway across the country.”

Most users praised Connor’s thoughts about the Amtrak and also said that US needed high speed trains for transportation.

The 46th US President is known for being a regular commuter on Amtrak, especially when he commuted from Washington to Delaware each day during his tenure as a Senator and US Vice-President. Amtrak is a quasi-public corporation used to operate many passengers in the United States and around nine cities in Canada. The Amtrak train travels to nearly 46 states.

What are your thoughts on Connor's sweet gesture?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.