US preparing false flag chemical attacks in Ukraine, claims Moscow

New Delhi: The chief of Russia’s Nuclear Biological and Chemical Defense troops Igor Kirillov has said that the US is preparing to stage false flag chemical attacks in Ukraine to pin the blame on Moscow for the use of banned toxic agents.

“The Americans believe that the international community wouldn’t be able to organise an effective investigation of such provocations due to the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, which would allow Washington to escape responsibility,” Russia Today quoted Kirillov as saying at a briefing on Tuesday.

Kirillov said that Russia’s Defense Ministry has information that a train with a cargo of chemical substances in one of its coaches had apparently arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donbass on 10 February.

He alleged that the 16 metal boxes with special markings that suggest they contained BZ (3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate) incapacitating agent as well as CS (chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile) and CR (dibenzoxazepine) harassing ‘riot-control’ agents, were accompanied by the “citizens of foreign nations”.

The chemicals, according to Kirillov, were unloaded at a local metallurgical plant under the supervision of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and put on US-supplied armored vehicles that later moved out towards a contact as part of a convoy.

The commander stated that Russia also proved that eleven cars carrying specifically marked shrapnel ammo were unloaded in Kramatorsk on February 19. He stated that the US had already updated the shells of this sort to enable them to deliver obnoxious chemical agents.

NATO plans large delivery to Ukraine

Kirillov also alleged that NATO has also planned a large delivery of means of chemical protection to Ukraine, including hundreds of antidotes for various toxic substances.

“The facts of simultaneous delivery of toxic chemicals and means of protection against them indicate an attempt to carry out large-scale provocations using the BZ military-grade psychoactive chemical agent during the conflict,” Russia Today quoted Kirillov as saying.

Despite announcing the depletion of all of its stocks of BZ back in 1990, the US has preserved samples of the toxic agent, which causes acute psychosis, disorientation, hallucinations and memory impairment. Washington maintains the capability to produce the substance in significant quantities, the commander claimed.

If a provocation using chemical weapons is carried out in Donbass, “the true culprits will be identified and held accountable,” Kirillov warned.

Detecting toxic agents

Kirillov told the briefing on Tuesday that Russian forces in the region have all the equipment necessary to quickly detect the use of poisonous chemicals and to contain such occurrences, adding that they can identify not only the substance being deployed but also the nation where it was made.

The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) of 1997, to which the US, Ukraine, and Russia are all signatories, forbids the use of chemical weapons in combat. Despite being permitted in law enforcement, the document forbids even the use of tear gas or riot control agents by their armed forces.

With inputs from agencies

