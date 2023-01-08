US: 'Porch pirate' who wears women's underwear as 'Mask' arrested for stealing package in neighbourhood

Oklahoma (US): A man was detained by police in Tulsa on suspicion of stealing a package from someone’s porch while wearing women’s underwear on his face as ‘mask’.

Spencer Gougler, the man who attempted to steal a package from someone’s porch, was called as “porch pirate” by popular media.

Reports say the incident occurred on Friday.

According to police, a CCTV video of the incident was handed over to them, which aided in locating Gougler, who lived near the home from which he allegedly stole the package.

Police recognised the man because he had previously worn women’s underwear in a similar case.

When officers arrived and executed a search warrant on Gougler’s home, he refused to speak with them, according to police.

He was arrested and is being charged with five counts of larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, and grand larceny.

