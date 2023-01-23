US politician's emotional reunion with her second-grade teacher after 20 years wins internet

The relationship between school teachers and their students is quite special and also very heartwarming. While teachers have a huge impact on people’s lives, students also recall their school days and the unforgettable memories that they create with their teachers. The same was the case for Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, a United States Representative who was taken aback by a surprise after she met her second-grade teacher after 20 long years at a town hall party. The leader also mentioned an old handwritten note that she had written for her teacher years back, further adding that it is still safe with her teacher.

Taking to Twitter, Alexandria added a heartwarming caption that read, “brb crying because Ms. Jacobs, my second grade teacher, showed up to surprise me at our monthly town hall and kept a note I wrote her over 20 years ago.”

She also shared a present-day picture with her teacher, Ms Jacobs and also of that special note. The note had a sweet message – “I will never forget you in my life.”

Check:

brb crying because Ms. Jacobs, my second grade teacher, showed up to surprise me at our monthly town hall and kept a note I wrote her over 20 years ago 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tHK4Y7n4KO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2023



Apart from that, Alexandria also shared an old incident from her school days when she got to know it was her last day in the second grade and also the last time in Ms Jacobs’ class. Noting that she cried her entire way back home on the last day of second grade after one of her seniors told her that third graders had to go to a different school. It was then and now when Alexandria finally met her favourite teacher and also made sure to share her bus incident with her this time.

The incident has won the hearts of several people on social media. People took to the comment section and shared positive and sweet reactions to it.

A user wrote, “I love this. Yes, teachers are the most undervalued commodity in our democracy. God bless ‘em”, while another user wrote, “This is a whole vibe. Thank you for sharing.”

“Can’t lie, if my second grade teacher randomly showed up and had a letter that I wrote to them, I would probably cry too,” a user commented.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.