In a hilarious investigation launched by the US Police, a K-9 has been accused of allegedly stealing lunch from one of his colleagues. Sharing the report on Facebook, the Wyandotte Police Department (WPD) of Michigan posted a photo of the dog’s mugshot with details of the charges levied against him.

The police dog named ‘Officer Ice’ allegedly stole the food of his colleague when he was on duty on 12 January 2023. While the department ‘jokingly’ sought suggestions from people on how to proceed with the investigations, it also noted that they have received multiple threats of protests if the matter is taken forward.

In its Facebook post, the police department while sharing the photo of Officer Ice started off with a serious note specifying how a police officer needs to take an oath of protecting people’s property. However, it seems things are not like we thought as the department divulged more details.

They stated that Officer Barwig was having lunch in the breakroom when he had to go attend to some urgent calls, leaving his food half-eaten. After returning from work to his surprise, Barwig found his entire lunch ‘gone, disappeared, and vanished’, while Officer Ice delightedly strolled out of the room. The department further added a hilarious angle stating that Officer Ice has used his fifth amendment right to remain silent and is also not cooperating with the investigation.

They also noted that he has a ‘criminal’ history of rummaging through trash cans and snatchings food right away from other colleagues’ hands.

As soon as the post was shared, it went viral in no time and people came forward to support Officer Ice. Many also offered to speak in his defense if an investigation is launched. After witnessing such reactions, the department in another post stated the K-9 will not face any internal discipline or criminal charges as the public doesn’t believe he is guilty.

“We have been threatened with massive protests if we move forward with our investigation and/or charges,” it wrote, adding that a supporter has also shared a custom-made sandwich for Ice.

So far, the interesting and light-hearted police investigation has amassed a lot of attention on social media and grabbed thousands of likes.

