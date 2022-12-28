US: Plumber shot dead after homeowner mistook him as thief

Texas: A plumber was shot dead by a homeowner after allegedly being confused as a burglar in an apartment here on Christmas eve, agencies reported.

According to reports, Cesar Montelongo, 53, was working on a balcony at the Clayton Point Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas, around 6 pm when a resident noticed him.

He was reportedly called for service after several pipes at the complex had burst in the apartment.

The resident mistook Montelongo for a burglar and shot him through the window with a firearm.

Responding officers discovered Montelongo with a gunshot wound on the balcony. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Kimberly Montelongo, nephew of the deceased later told the media that Cesar was about to celebrate his 29th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

The family also started a GoFundMe page to gather monetary help for his funeral which was later closed after it raised double the amount of donations that were sought initially.

“My uncle was a caring and hardworking man who dedicated his life to his family. His devotion to the Lord provided him with strength,” Kimberley said, adding that his uncle was murdered on Christmas Eve in an act of senseless violence while at his place of employment.

The resident who fired the gun remained at the apartment complex and assisted police in the primary investigation.

Reportedly, there was no immediate arrest, and the incident is being investigated. Meanwhile, it has been referred to the Tarrant County grand jury by police.

