US nurses fired from job after posting 'disrespectful' TikTok about pregnant patients

People in several countries use social media platforms to create and share entertaining and funny content with their followers. While some videos are informative and motivating, some are also funny and manage to grab the attention of people. In similar ways, some videos can also leave people irked over their content and further upset them for being disrespectful and inappropriate in some manner. One such video has recently surfaced from an Atlanta hospital where a group of labour and delivery nurses were very apparently fired from their jobs following a controversial TikTok video that they posted on social media. The video shared by one of the nurses showed them sharing some problems that they face with patients, especially with new mothers.

Notably, the group of nurses from Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital Midtown recently shared a TikTok video where they spoke about the “icks” that they face from their patients i.e., new mothers. As the video plays, one by one the nurses mention their specific ‘ick’ and pass it on to the other. Some of the problems shared by nurses include questions about the baby’s weight, having to run between different mothers, and repeated requests for water or blankets, among others.

Watch the video:

And they fucking deserve it too pic.twitter.com/yh9UXviVpA — villain coochie🧚🏾‍♀️ (@NWTSNaomi) December 10, 2022



While the video drew massive backlash on the internet for the ‘insensible’ talks by the nurses, the respective hospital also took action against them stating, “We have investigated the situation and taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video.”



In a post shared on Facebook, the hospital wrote, “Emory Healthcare is committed to patient- and family-centred care.”

While the original video has already been deleted, the clip has gone viral and is being shared widely on Twitter and Instagram. This also triggered a debate on social media where a section of people criticised the nurses for their remarks. On the other hand, some also spoke in support of the nurses. One of them said, “Ima be honest. I don’t see an issue. Being a nurse is a service job and when you deal with people, people can be annoying sometimes. They all only said mild, reasonably annoying complaints. Why did they need to lose their job? Especially when they didn’t break confidentiality.”

