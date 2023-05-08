US NSA Jake Sullivan meets Ajit Doval in Saudi Arabia, both likely to meet again in Australia this month
The White House on Sunday confirmed that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval met in Saudi Arabia and that they will meet again later this month in Australia as part of the Quad Summit
Washington: The White House on Sunday confirmed that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval met in Saudi Arabia and that they will meet again later this month in Australia as part of the Quad Summit.
Doval and Sullivan are meeting for the first time since kicking off the ambitious India-US ICET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) discussion in January.
“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval on May 7 in Saudi Arabia to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world,” the White House said Sunday in a readout of the meeting.
“Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince, Sheikh Tahnoon, and Mr. Doval to discuss bilateral and regional matters. He looks forward to further consulting with Mr. Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia,” the White House said.
With Crown Prince Mohammed, he reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues.
“Mr Sullivan thanked the Crown Prince for the support Saudi Arabia has provided to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan. The four delegates agreed to maintain regular consultations and follow up on the matters discussed throughout the day,” the White House said.
With inputs from agencies
