US: Netizens slam Uvalde cops after swift response by police in Nashville shooting
On 24 May 2022, cops who were present on the spot took more than an hour to enter the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas even as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos continued firing at the students and staff
Netizens have been drawing contrast over the response shown by the police in Uvalde, Texas last year in comparison to the swift action taken by cops in Nashville.
Ulvade Vs Nashville
On 24 May 2022, cops who were present on the spot took more than an hour to enter the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas even as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos continued firing at the students and staff.
Ramos shot dead 21 people including children before being neutralised.
In contrast, bodycam footage from Nashville cops Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo showed them swiftly chasing and taking down shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale inside the Covenant School.
Uvalde vs Nashville police response. Night and day difference. pic.twitter.com/rlXdJZDLEO
— Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) March 28, 2023
Notably, both Ramos and Hale were former students of the respective schools. Hale shot dead six people including three children before being neutralised.
The Uvalde Police were severely criticised at the time of the shooting at Robb Elementary School. The criticism has reignited after the Nashville shooting.
Bodycam video: Nashville police hunt down and take out the elementary school shooter. Uvalde police are still waiting in the hall. pic.twitter.com/UVSzeO25Hk
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 28, 2023
Social media users slammed Uvalde cops as “cowards.”
The difference between the Nashville PD & the Uvalde PD. The Nashville officers DID NOT stand at the end of a hall for over an hour as cowards while hearing the killer shoot & kill children and teachers. They went straight into the line of fire and rightfully killed the shooter. pic.twitter.com/tOoo7SAZ0e
— Being Woke Is A Mental Illness (@AmericanQueen73) March 28, 2023
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US School Shooting: Nashville shooter had drawn maps, done surveillance
The shooter was armed with two “assault-style” weapons — a rifle and a pistol — as well as a handgun, authorities said. At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area
Police release video of Nashville school shooter blasting through glass doors, roaming halls
The police chief did not specify the nature of such presumed resentment, or whether it had anything to do with the suspect's gender identity or the Christian orientation of the school. Drake said the school was singled out for attack but the individual victims were targeted at random
WATCH: Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
Police earlier identified the shooter, who was killed by police, as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale. They say Hale was a former student and shot through the doors of the private, Christian elementary school