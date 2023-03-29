US: Netizens slam Uvalde cops after swift response by police in Nashville shooting

Netizens have been drawing contrast over the response shown by the police in Uvalde, Texas last year in comparison to the swift action taken by cops in Nashville.

Ulvade Vs Nashville

On 24 May 2022, cops who were present on the spot took more than an hour to enter the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas even as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos continued firing at the students and staff.

Ramos shot dead 21 people including children before being neutralised.

In contrast, bodycam footage from Nashville cops Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo showed them swiftly chasing and taking down shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale inside the Covenant School.

Uvalde vs Nashville police response. Night and day difference. pic.twitter.com/rlXdJZDLEO — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) March 28, 2023

Notably, both Ramos and Hale were former students of the respective schools. Hale shot dead six people including three children before being neutralised.

The Uvalde Police were severely criticised at the time of the shooting at Robb Elementary School. The criticism has reignited after the Nashville shooting.

Bodycam video: Nashville police hunt down and take out the elementary school shooter. Uvalde police are still waiting in the hall. pic.twitter.com/UVSzeO25Hk — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 28, 2023

Social media users slammed Uvalde cops as “cowards.”

The difference between the Nashville PD & the Uvalde PD. The Nashville officers DID NOT stand at the end of a hall for over an hour as cowards while hearing the killer shoot & kill children and teachers. They went straight into the line of fire and rightfully killed the shooter. pic.twitter.com/tOoo7SAZ0e — Being Woke Is A Mental Illness (@AmericanQueen73) March 28, 2023

