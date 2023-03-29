World

US: Netizens slam Uvalde cops after swift response by police in Nashville shooting

On 24 May 2022, cops who were present on the spot took more than an hour to enter the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas even as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos continued firing at the students and staff

FP Staff March 29, 2023 20:18:03 IST
Authorities investigate a home possibly connected to the school shooting in Nashville, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. AP

Netizens have been drawing contrast over the response shown by the police in Uvalde, Texas last year in comparison to the swift action taken by cops in Nashville.

Ulvade Vs Nashville

On 24 May 2022, cops who were present on the spot took more than an hour to enter the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas even as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos continued firing at the students and staff.

Ramos shot dead 21 people including children before being neutralised.

In contrast, bodycam footage from Nashville cops Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo showed them swiftly chasing and taking down shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale inside the Covenant School.

Notably, both Ramos and Hale were former students of the respective schools. Hale shot dead six people including three children before being neutralised.

The Uvalde Police were severely criticised at the time of the shooting at Robb Elementary School. The criticism has reignited after the Nashville shooting.

Social media users slammed Uvalde cops as “cowards.”

Updated Date: March 29, 2023 22:45:54 IST

