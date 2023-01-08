US: Mom decides to 'tattoo' her toddler twins so she can 'distinguish' them.

US: After making a joke about getting her twin sons tattooed so she could distinguish them, a mother of three found herself embroiled in online conflict.

The mother, Jennifer, who is American, claimed she took her children to a tattoo parlour but was sent away.

In a TikTok video, she said, “When I took them there, the guy said no, must be 18 years of age or older, blah, blah, blah.”

The video, which was intended to be a joke, quickly went viral, with hundreds of people criticising her for even considering real tattoos.

For “baby A,” she chose a tiny Jupiter tattoo because he is a Pisces, and for “baby B,” she chose a KO because he constantly tries to “knock her out.”

In the video, she initially giggled and attempted to tattoo her children’s heads before deciding to do so on their hands.

The responses came in quickly.

“You should be able to tell your own children apart, even if they are identical, wake up,” one person wrote.

“This is horrific; I can’t believe you took your babies to a tattoo parlour”.

“Bad parenting,” one woman wrote.

Some said the fake tattoos were a dangerous ‘back up idea’.

“There are so many nasty chemicals in those things, please don’t use them on your children,” one woman said.

“This is tacky, they’ll wash off, and it shows you don’t care about them enough to know who they are,” said another.

Even though others had “better” suggestions, she decides that the next time she wants to be able to distinguish between the kids quickly. “Just change their clothes,” she explained.

“Give them different bracelets; babies don’t need tattoos,” another person suggested.

A third indicated that they use nail polish on their hands.

“Give one an earring,” said another woman.

Some even favoured the tattoo concept.

