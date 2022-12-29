US: Missing doctor from Michigan found in frozen pond

Michigan (US): A doctor from Michigan was found dead in a frozen pond near his home days after he went missing on Christmas Eve.

The deceased Dr. Bolek Payan was reportedly seen for the last time a week before while leaving the Henry Ford Allegiance Health hospital in Jackson last Thursday.

Later the Blackman-Leoni Public Safety had posted information about his disappearance on -social media platform – Facebook.

His car was discovered at his residence, but he did not return to work or communicate with his friends or family.

Payan was seen walking away from his home after detectives gained access to his password-protected security system, authorities said Tuesday. The area was searched using police dogs and drones, but no one was found.

Payan’s body was discovered by the Jackson County Dive Team after the officers cut holes in the surface of a frozen pond to search for water.

An was conducted later at County Medical Examiner.

“Detectives believe Dr. Payan died before he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water,” Blackman-Leoni Public Safety said.

Michigan was one of many states hit by a winter storm that brought freezing temperatures, high winds, and heavy rain.

According to his biography with Henry Ford Health, Payan was a doctor of osteopathic medicine with board certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

He attended the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his psychiatry residency at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.